The Forest Whitaker-led series Godfather of Harlem Season 4 has dropped its first trailer, which sees Rome Flynn’s Frank Lucas arrive in town.

The season also stars Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, Michael Raymond James, Elvis Nolasco, and Erik Palladino.

Additionally, Michael Benjamin Washington will also play James Baldwin this season, and Devin Kessler will be Afeni Shakur, Tupac Shakur’s mother.

What is Season 4 of ‘Godfather of Harlem’ about?

Here’s the official description for Season 4:

In Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the arrival of gangster Frank Lucas (Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Carvell) tragic assassination, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.

When does ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 4 premiere?

The 20th Television-produced series is executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith, Ray Quinlan, Michael Panes, and Stephen Schiff. Swizz Beatz is executive music producer.

The season premieres April 13 on MGM+ (formerly known as Epix). The first three seasons are streaming on MGM+ and Epix.

Watch the trailer below: