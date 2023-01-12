King Kong and Godzilla have to band together to save the planet in the new trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which stars Brian Tyree Henry and Rebecca Hall.

The trailer shows the two monsters having to put differences aside to battle another threat against the world and the humans who live there. According to the synopsis:

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the film also stars Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.

Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett and Jeremy Slater serve as screenwriters, working from a story by Rossio, Wingard and Barrett. The film is based on the Godzilla character created and owned by TOHO Co., Ltd. Wingard executive produces with Jen Conry, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira, with Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers producing.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire comes to theaters March 29.