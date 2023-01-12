Keanu Reeves is Aziz Ansari’s lovable-but-dopey guardian angel in the upcoming Lionsgate comedy Good Fortune, also starring Keke Palmer, Seth Rogen and Sandra Oh.

The teaser trailer shows Reeves wanting to be part of the big leagues of guardian angels. But he’s clearly not trusted by his higher-ups to do the more complex jobs. He sees his opportunity in Ansari’s character, a man trying to make ends meet. A bonus for disco fans–the trailer introduces its comedy and characters to the beat of Sylvester’s “Do You Wanna Funk?”

What’s ‘Good Fortune’ about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

In GOOD FORTUNE, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Rogen).

Ansari and his creative partner Alan Yang produce with Anthony Katagas. Aniz Adam Ansari, Jonathan McCoy, Christopher Woodrow and Connor DiGregorio executive produce.

When will ‘Good Fortune’ be released in theaters?

While we don’t have a specific release date yet, Good Fortune is confirmed to come to theaters this fall.