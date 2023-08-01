Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its animated series version of the iconic sitcom Good Times, with this project being set in the present and focusing on a new generation of the Evans family.

The series stars J.B. Smoove (Reggie Evans), Yvette Nicole Brown (Beverly Evans), Jay Pharoah (Junior Evans), Marsai Martin (Grey Evans), Gerald “Slink” Johnson (Dalvin Evans) and Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola (Lashes by Lisa).

It drops April 12 on Netflix.

Here’s the official description: An animated reboot of the Norman Lear series finds the latest generation of the Evans family, cab driver Reggie and his wife, the ever-aspirational Beverly, scratching and surviving in one of the last remaining housing projects in Chicago along with their teenage artist son, Junior, activist daughter Grey, and drug dealing infant son, Dalvin. It turns out the more things change the more they stay the same and keeping your head above water in a system with its knee on your neck is as challenging as ever. The only thing tougher than life is love, but in this family there’s more than enough to go around.

The project was developed by the late Norman Lear’s Act III Productions, Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media, Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door and Sony Pictures Television. Ranada Shepard serving is the showrunner and executive produces with MacFarlane, Brent Miller (Act III Productions), Curry, Erick Peyton, Jeron Smith (Unanimous Media), Erica Huggins (Fuzzy Door). Lear also has posthumous EP credits.

Sony Pictures Television is the producer.

Watch the trailer and check out images below:

