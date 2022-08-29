Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis and Ralph Carter, who played the siblings on Good Times, were one big happy family again at a recent award show. All three actors posed for photos together on the purple carpet of the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black. The award show included a celebration for the iconic television show celebrating a 50-year milestone this year. Walker, Stanis and Carter portrayed the children of James (John Amos) and Florida (Esther Rolle) Evans. Atlanta Black Star shared a video of the trio on the carpet.
Walker, who played the role of the eldest sibling, James Jr., or “J.J.,” was all smiles, much like his joyful character. He wore a classic double-breasted, powder blue suit with a white button-up, a black tie and matching shoes. Stanis, who portrayed the Evans clan’s only girl and middle child, Thelma, donned an elegant knee-length black dress with sheer arms, ankle-strapped heels and silver accessories. Carter, also known as Michael, was the beloved baby of the siblings and whiz kid. His red suit, matching hat and intricate wood-bead accessories stood out on the purple carpet.
Good Times premiered on CBS on Feb. 8, 1974. The series was created by Mike Evans and Eric Monte and developed by Norman Lear. The sitcom was a spin-off from Rolle’s character from the CBS comedy series, Maude. Set in the housing projects of Chicago, the Evans family depicted a realistic story of a Black family fighting to survive in the ’70s.
Ralph Carter is 54 today! #HappyBirthday aka Michael Evans! Thank you for all the #GoodTimes pic.twitter.com/Y2XEIqIBgc
— TV One (@tvonetv) May 30, 2015
The series became important to Black pop culture due to its representation and multifaceted characters. Walker’s famous catchphrase, “Dyn-o-mite,” became a staple in ’70s lingo, artwork and even slogans.
While a hit with fans, the actor told People that Lear hated the term. He spoke with the outlet after the producer died in late 2023.
“He hated it from day one. And we always had a discrepancy on that. To me, it didn’t make a difference because it was going to get a laugh and that’s all that counted to me,” Walker said.
Stanis’s character was pivotal for women in the era, as she was the “first African-American teenage girl on an American TV sitcom,” according to Atlanta Black Star. Her character, Thelma, was as bright as she was beautiful.
In an interview with getTV, Stanis explained that Rolle was responsible for Thelma not being the standard teenage girl on television. She claimed she told Rolle she was “bored” with Thelma’s minimal lines, resulting in the Spelman graduate advocating for her.
“My son J.J .has a lot to say. My son Michael has a lot to say. I want my daughter to have a voice as well,” Rolle said at a table reading.
Carter’s character, Michael, was known as the militant youngster who spewed rhetoric from the Black Power Movement. His pro-Blackness made him a favorite of the outspoken activists of the ’70s. However, as the show continued, the producers became hesitant about Michael’s provocative thoughts.
Karen Burroughs Hannsberry, film/television critic, explained to getTV that the character’s progressive thoughts were purposely hushed.
“When you’re having ‘militant’ thoughts come out of an 8-year-old, that’s funny. That’s cute. But when that person is 15, and old enough to put some action behind the militancy, it’s not so funny,” she said.
Good Times ran for six seasons, ending on Jan. 30, 1980. TV One is among several networks that air the sitcom in syndication. Urban One Honors will air on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. EST on TV One and Cleo TV.