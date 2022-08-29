Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis and Ralph Carter, who played the siblings on Good Times, were one big happy family again at a recent award show. All three actors posed for photos together on the purple carpet of the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black. The award show included a celebration for the iconic television show celebrating a 50-year milestone this year. Walker, Stanis and Carter portrayed the children of James (John Amos) and Florida (Esther Rolle) Evans. Atlanta Black Star shared a video of the trio on the carpet.

Walker, who played the role of the eldest sibling, James Jr., or “J.J.,” was all smiles, much like his joyful character. He wore a classic double-breasted, powder blue suit with a white button-up, a black tie and matching shoes. Stanis, who portrayed the Evans clan’s only girl and middle child, Thelma, donned an elegant knee-length black dress with sheer arms, ankle-strapped heels and silver accessories. Carter, also known as Michael, was the beloved baby of the siblings and whiz kid. His red suit, matching hat and intricate wood-bead accessories stood out on the purple carpet.