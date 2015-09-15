The Chloe Bailey and Michael Rainey Jr.-led horror film Goons has added several stars to its cast, including J. Alphonse Nicholson, YG and Tyler Lepley, Blavity’s Shadow and Act has confirmed.

SteVonté Hart and Serayah McNeil also round out the cast. Production on the film is currently underway in New Orleans and surrounding areas. Plot details are unknown, but we do know that the film is “set in the eerie backdrop of Louisiana cane fields and plantations.”

Goons is the first film under Confluential Films’ new genre label, New Fear Unlocked Productions, which is “dedicated to bold, elevated, culturally specific horror films from creators of color.”

It is directed by The First Purge and Burning Sands director Gerard McMurray, who wrote the film with Hodge K. Johnson. Confluential Films founder/CEO Tommy Oliver is producing the film, and Confluential is also fully financing the film.

In a statement received by Blavity’s Shadow and Act, McMurray said, “YG, J. Alphonse, Serayah, SteVonté and Tyler all bring their own unique flavor to this amazing recipe we are cooking up on Goons here in my hometown of New Orleans. I can’t wait for the world to see what we are putting together with this young, gifted cast.”

New Fear Unlocked Productions is producing in association with McMurray’s Buppie Productions.