To hold onto its spot as ABC’s longest-running scripted primetime show, Grey’s Anatomy writers have had to hit audiences with some heart-wrenching plot twists over the years. From deadly plane crashes and bad breakups to hospital shooters and battling addiction, the walls of Seattle Grace Mercy West (now Grey Sloan Memorial) have seen a lot across 20 seasons. The medical drama remains a popular viewing choice among Netflix users nearly two decades after its debut, as the streamer houses the first 19 seasons while the latest episodes are available on Hulu. There are plenty of important plot points to keep up with throughout Grey’s, and if you’re tuning in for the first time it can be hard to tell whether couples are done for good while navigating turbulent times. One question many have around the season 11 mark is, does Derek cheat on Meredith?

These days, Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) is the only doctor remaining from the five interns we met as the show began in 2005. However, Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Dr. Richard (James Pickens Jr.) will continue their streak as series regulars in the upcoming 21st season. While her goal was always to follow in her mother’s footsteps and pursue a career in medicine, our lead character begins a complicated relationship with renowned brain surgeon Derek Shepherd, landing them both in some hot water as they try to put hot and heavy feelings to the side.

Though their love for one another was obvious from the start, when careers and egos get in the way, that sometimes isn’t enough. There are spoilers ahead, so if you have yet to watch Grey’s Anatomy past S11 E17, you’ll want to click out now. Otherwise, read on to find out what happened while McDreamy was away in DC.

When Does Derek Cheat on Meredith?

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

From the beginning of season 11’s seventeenth episode, it becomes evident that something’s off between the sometimes-happy couple. For starters, Meredith is listening to her husband explain why another woman answered his phone when she called him during his trip to Washington, D.C. As Hollywood Life notes, the neurosurgeon’s story makes sense, but his wife isn’t entirely put to ease by his words. On-screen, Dempsey’s character explains that he realized he left his phone at the lab on his way to the airport. He then called the lab, spoke with the woman working and found out she answered Meredith’s call.

At this point, any infidelity remains unclear, but the titular character thinks her other half only came back to Seattle because he was in hot water. Rather than take responsibility, Derek tells Meredith that he came back to work on their marriage because they’re in trouble. Rather than press him for more details, Dr. Grey leaves her troubles at home and heads off to the hospital, where she chats with Dr. Alex Karev about the latest updates, which she’s reluctant to reveal.

Next, viewers get a flashback to Derek’s first interaction with Renee, a Resident working in D.C. who seemingly picked up his phone at the lab. The first time the charming surgeon met his future wife, things got steamy very fast; this isn’t the case with the East Coast-based doctor who got his eye, although the sexual tension between them is obvious.

In real time back at the hospital, Meredith is struggling mentally after losing a young male patient she pushed to operate on. As she copes with that, another flashback reveals more of what took place between Dr. Shepherd and his ambitious new colleague. While experiencing a breakthrough in her research, the Resident tells her superior she could kiss him out of excitement, but won’t. Derek attempts to leave as the energy drawing them together grows stronger, but she grabs his hand and convinces him to stay, leading to a slow, sweet, passionate kiss in the lab.

Does Meredith Forgive Derek for Kissing a Resident in D.C.?

Does Derek cheat on Meredith? Some would argue yes, but according to her closest male friend, Dr. Shepherd isn’t guilty of infidelity. Throughout the show we see Meredith leaning heavily on Alex’s guidance to navigate her ups and downs with Derek – this is one of those moments. While she’s overcome with emotion from losing her patient, Dr. Karev pulls his “person” in for a hug, which she initially rejects while trying to pin her feelings on him. Instead of taking this personally, Alex points out that Meredith is actually mad at Derek and they hug again.

“He came back, showed up on our doorstep, said she wasn’t important,” Dr. Grey tells her confidant in the episode. “He says he didn’t cheat,” she continues. “Do you believe him?” Alex asks. “He wanted to,” Meredith points out. “But he didn’t,” is his response. “Part of me wishes he had,” the main character admits. “It’d make it easier, my decision would be made for me. Nothing’s changed between us, our problems are still our problems. It’s messy and complicated.” To this, Dr. Karev says, “He didn’t cheat, he came back. It sounds pretty simple to me.”

Still torn, the Seattle native heads home to find her husband in the kitchen. The instant annoyance in Meredith’s face suggests things are over, but Derek isn’t ready to walk away. As we’re taken back to the lab at the time of the kiss, Dr. Shepherd pushes Renee away and declares his love for his wife, who he wants more than anything or anyone else. As he runs out of the lab, the camera pans to his keys and cell phone on the table.

“I thought DC was everything, and I was wrong. You. You, you’re everything. I love you, and I’m not gonna stop loving you,” McDreamy gushes to Dr. Grey. “Meredith, I can’t live without you. I don’t want to live without you. And I’m going to do everything in my power to prove it.” In a definite power move, she tells him, “I can live without you,” but echoes his sentiment when adding, “But I don’t want to. I don’t ever want to.”