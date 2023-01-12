Halle Bailey is joining Jesse Eisenberg in his next directorial project at A24 with Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti.

Deadline reports that Eisenberg’s currently untitled musical comedy from A24 has added Bailey, Havana Rose Liu and Bernadette Peters to the cast. Moore and Giamatti were previously cast.

The untitled film is the follow-up to his second film, A Real Pain, which he also co-wrote. That film won Best Original Screenplay at the 2025 Academy Awards. His directorial debut, When You Finish Saving the World, also starred Moore and was released in 2023.

What we know so far about Jesse Eisenberg’s upcoming film

The film stars Moore as a shy woman who is thrown into a community theater’s production of a musical. Moore’s character might have been surprised to get her part, but she ultimately goes “to extremes as she loses herself in the role,” according to Deadline.

The project also stars Eldar Isgandarov, Colton Ryan, Lilli Cooper, Maulik Pancholy and Bonnie Milligan.

The film is produced by Emma Stone and producing partner Dave McCary via Stone’s Fruit Tree banner. Fruit Tree’s Ali Herting will also produce. Topic Studios executive produce.

Bailey’s to-do list continues to grow. The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple star has was also cast as a lead opposite Regé-Jean Page in the Universal Pictures film, Italianna.