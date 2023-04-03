Pharrell Williams has canceled his annual Something In The Water festival for this year. Founded in 2009 by Williams, Something In The Water is an annual arts and music festival.
On Sept. 13, Williams announced his decision on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In part, his statement read: “Virginia doesn’t deserve better, Virginia deserves THE BEST. So SOMETHING IN THE WATER has to match that. It just isn’t ready yet. That’s why we as a team have decided we must postpone this year’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival that was due to take place in October.”
“Virginia made me, and I want to honor it with as much love as it’s shown me my entire life,” his statement continued. “And you know me, everywhere I go it’s VA.”
Dearest Virginia, you deserve THE BEST. I promise it will be worth the wait. See you in April. All my love – P pic.twitter.com/X5z2fX1WcO
— SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) September 13, 2024
Williams also confirmed that fans who purchased festival tickets and passes will be granted a full refund. Those same fans will have early access to next year’s tickets. The 2023 Something In The Water festival took place in late April. Ayra Starr, Babyface Ray, The Clipse, FLO and BADBADNOTGOOD were just some of the performers.
On Sept. 6, Williams joined forces with Doodles — a “next-generation entertainment company focused on immersive storytelling through the creation and distribution of live and digital experiences” — to drop a new single with Lil Yachty, Lil Wayne and Kyle Richh titled, “Can’t Hold Me Down.” The track is set to appear on Williams’ upcoming project Dullsville and the Doodleverse. Williams joined Doodles as the company’s chief brand officer in April.
Recently, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Williams teased new music with none other than Beyoncé, saying “Just get ready.”
Previously, Williams produced a long string of tracks for Queen Bey, from “Kitty Kat” to “Blow” off her B’Day and self-titled albums in 2006 and 2013, respectively.