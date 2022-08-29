Halle Berry recently spoke about her departure from the highly-anticipated, upcoming Hulu legal drama All’s Fair, created by Ryan Murphy and starring Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close.

Berry, who was originally slated to join the star-studded cast, shared her thoughts on leaving the project during a recent interview at the premiere of her new Netflix film, The Union. It was reported that she exited the role due to scheduling conflicts.

In the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Berry reflected more on her exit and why she left, stating, “You know, things happen for a reason.”

Despite her departure, she expressed her enthusiasm for the project, saying, “I would have loved to have been there with those ladies, and I know it’s gonna be great.” She added, “[It’s] Ryan Murphy! I mean, you know duh, but next time!”

Berry’s departure from All’s Fair was announced not long after Hulu confirmed her involvement alongside Close.

What is Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair going to be about and who will star?

As Variety reports, the series is described as a “legal ensemble drama” with Kardashian playing “a Los Angeles divorce lawyer in an all-female law firm, headed by Close’s character.”

The show’s ensemble includes Kardashian, Close, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts.

Kardashian, Paulson, Nash, and Watts are also serving as executive producers on the series.

Nash, Taylor, Paulson and Watts have joined after Berry had to depart. However, Berry’s part was not recast and the new additions to the cast were tapped to play new roles.

Kardashian, Nash-Betts, Watts, Close and Paulson will all executive produce with Murphy. Murphy will serve not only in executive producing and directing capacities, but he will also serve as writer.

Other executive producers are Kris Jenner and writers Jon Robin Baitz, Jamie Pachino, Joe Baken, Richard Levin and Lyn Greene. Alex Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson, Holly Jeter and Eric Kovtun also executive produce.