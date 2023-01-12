Halle Berry praises her young co-stars in the new Lionsgate horror thriller film, Never Let Go.

The trio not only had to form a family unit, but they also had to become survivalists by taking knot-tying class, learning how to make fires, how to skin animals such as squirrels, eat frogs, worms, bark and more.

Who are the actors that play Halle Berry’s sons in Never Let Go?

Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins play the twins sons (their names are Nolan and Samuel) of Halle Berry’s character in the movie.

So much of this film was demanding, even for adult actors, but Berry said that she knew she needed amazing child actors to work with if the film was going to be believable.

“I knew when we were in the early days of casting that if I didn’t have formidable scene partners, formidable actors, this movie would never work. It hinges on who these boys are,” she said to Sharronda Williams for Shadow and Act. “It was really a joy becuase there was nothing they couldn’t do, they took it very seriously and that’s not always easy for young performers, to keep their focus and bring it day after day, especially in this genre, that can be a very hard thing to do. So they’re both very special.”

“I got the joy to be able to perform with them every day,” she added. “It was a dream.”

Never Let Go follows Berry’s character, a woman who is living in a post-apocalyptic America raising her two boys (Daggs and Jenkins). She is teaching them how to survive in a harsh environment, but her motives and beliefs are eventually questioned.

According to the official description:

In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Directed by Alexandre Aja, Never Let Go is in theaters now.