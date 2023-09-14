True crime fanatics might already be familiar with the Happy Face Killer (not to be confused with the fictional Heart Eyes Killer), known for the brutal murders of at least eight women between 1990-1995. Most new releases within the genre are filled with the personal accounts of perpetrators, but a unique new release has changed that. Paramount+ brings true crime enthusiasts face-to-face with one of the most chilling and captivating stories in recent history with Happy Face. This gripping new series dives deep into the haunting case of Keith Hunter Jesperson (Dennis Quaid), a truck driver who led a double life as a serial killer, leaving a trail of victims across the United States.

The podcast-to-screen adaptation, which premiered its first two episodes on Mar. 20, is inspired by the real-life experiences of Melissa Moore (Annaleigh Ashford), Jesperson’s daughter. Overall, Happy Face offers a compelling exploration of the impact of familial ties amidst the backdrop of true crime. This series combines elements of suspense, drama and psychological depth while centering the victims. Here is what to know about the new Paramount+ release and the true story it is based on.

The Happy Face Killer Claims To Have 166 Victims, but Only Eight Are Credited to Him

The Happy Face Killer – a chilling moniker that still sends shivers down the spine – was known on an everyday basis as Keith Hunter Jesperson, a truck driver whose unsuspected reign of terror spanned the 1990s, leaving at least eight victims across the United States. Jesperson’s first known murder occurred in 1990 with the death of Taunja Bennett; his victims included both women he encountered during his long-haul trucking routes and those he chose at random. He killed in various states and typically targeted women he thought would go unnoticed, like sex workers and addicts. His victims were often strangled with their bodies discarded in remote locations.

It took years for Jesperson to be caught, but in 1995, he was arrested after a slip up led authorities to him. At the time, the death of his girlfriend, Julie Winningham, made the Canadian-American a primary suspect. This conviction came with the recognition of at least eight murders, although Jesperson himself has hinted at more, possibly uncounted, victims. Here is what we know about the eight women confirmed to have died at his hands.

Taunja Bennett (1990): A 23-year-old woman from Portland, Oregon, Taunja was last seen alive in January 1990. Jesperson picked her up while she was hitchhiking, and after an argument, he strangled her. Her body was found near her hometown.

A 23-year-old woman from Portland, Oregon, Taunja was last seen alive in January 1990. Jesperson picked her up while she was hitchhiking, and after an argument, he strangled her. Her body was found near her hometown. Claudia (1992): In August 1992, the body of an unidentified woman, referred to as Claudia, was found near Blythe, California. Jesperson later confessed to her murder, stating she was a sex worker he had picked up.

In August 1992, the body of an unidentified woman, referred to as Claudia, was found near Blythe, California. Jesperson later confessed to her murder, stating she was a sex worker he had picked up. Cynthia Lyn Rose (1992): A 33-year-old sex worker from California, Cynthia’s body was discovered in September 1992 in Turlock, California. Jesperson confessed to her murder, claiming she entered his truck at a truck stop while he slept.

A 33-year-old sex worker from California, Cynthia’s body was discovered in September 1992 in Turlock, California. Jesperson confessed to her murder, claiming she entered his truck at a truck stop while he slept. Laurie Ann Pentland (1992): Laurie, a 23-year-old sex worker from Salem, Oregon, was murdered in November 1992. Jesperson strangled her after a dispute over payment. Her body was found in a remote area.

Laurie, a 23-year-old sex worker from Salem, Oregon, was murdered in November 1992. Jesperson strangled her after a dispute over payment. Her body was found in a remote area. Patricia Skiple (1993): In June 1993, the body of Patricia Skiple, also known as Carla or Cindy, was found in Santa Nella, California. Initially considered a drug overdose, it was later determined she had been murdered. Jesperson confessed to her strangulation.

In June 1993, the body of Patricia Skiple, also known as Carla or Cindy, was found in Santa Nella, California. Initially considered a drug overdose, it was later determined she had been murdered. Jesperson confessed to her strangulation. Suzanne L. Kjellenberg (1994): In September 1994, the body of Suzanne L. Kjellenberg was found in Crestview, Florida. Jesperson later identified her as Suzanne, and she was officially named in October 2023.

In September 1994, the body of Suzanne L. Kjellenberg was found in Crestview, Florida. Jesperson later identified her as Suzanne, and she was officially named in October 2023. Julie Winningham (1995): Julie, a 41-year-old woman from Wyoming, was murdered in 1995. Jesperson confessed to her murder and she was among the victims that led to his arrest.

Julie, a 41-year-old woman from Wyoming, was murdered in 1995. Jesperson confessed to her murder and she was among the victims that led to his arrest. Unidentified Woman (1994-1995): This is the last confirmed victim of Jesperson, although her identity remains unknown. In January 2024, Riverside County officials announced progress in identifying her, seeking public assistance to solve the case.

Jesperson’s pattern was both methodical and random – he often selected victims who were vulnerable, either through desperation, homelessness or due to lifestyle. Most Happy Face Killer victims were killed in states where he was passing through on his trucking routes, adding to the difficulty authorities had in linking the murders.

Why Was He Called the Happy Face Killer?

Jesperson’s nickname remains a symbol of the coldness of his crimes – a murderer who reveled in his own notoriety, and whose twisted grin forever changed the face of crime in America. What truly set Jesperson apart from other serial killers was his sinister need for attention. He taunted the media and law enforcement, sending letters to newspapers, signing them with a smiley face – a symbol that would ultimately earn him the infamous nickname.

His first public letter, in 1994, described the murder of his first victim, and the smiley face became a symbol of his twisted amusement with his crimes. He delighted in watching the media’s reaction to his cryptic notes, which often carried confessions of murders he had committed. With an eerie smile symbolizing his twisted legacy, Jesperson taunted police, the media and the families of his victims, leaving a legacy of fear that lasted for years.