Paramount+‘s hit drama series School Spirits has been renewed for Season 3.

As the streamer reports, the second season, which recently wrapped, “premiered to an average audience of 3.9 million in its first 28 days, marking a double-digit increase of +94% from the Season 1 premiere.

“We are so thrilled to bring School Spirits back to our devoted audiences for another season of masterful storytelling brought to life by Peyton List and the incredible cast,” said Shauna Phelan, Head of Live Action Scripted Series and Film for Awesomeness and Nickelodeon, in a statement. “Co-showrunners Oliver Goldstick, Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud have an exceptional ability to capture the complexity and nuance of the teen experience, while also keeping audiences on their toes with the unexpected mystery, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the students of Split River High next season.”

How did ‘School Spirits’ Season 2 end?

The season saw Maddie Nears (Peyton List) “still stuck in the afterlife with the knowledge of what happened to her,” and she “must unite her friends in the spectral and living worlds in order to reclaim her stolen life.” The season ended with Maddie landing back in her body but now, Simon Elroy (Kristian Ventura) is apparently stuck in the spirit world.

The series also stars Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark.

Produced by Awesomeness TV, the series created by co-showrunners Nate Trinrud & Megan Trinrud. Oliver Goldstick is also showrunner and List is a producer on the series.