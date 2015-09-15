In a new teaser drop for the upcoming film, Netflix has revealed the release date for Happy Gilmore 2.

Netflix revealed earlier this year that Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, would be joining Sandler in the Netflix pic.

What we know about the cast of ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

The full cast slate also includes Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, John Daly, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Travis Kelce, Blake Clark, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Paige Spiranic.

Eminem has been rumored to make an appearance in the film but has not been confirmed in this announcement. Margaret Qualley and Benny Safdie were also previously confirmed to have parts in the film.

When does ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ come out?

As we previously reported, Netflix officially announced Happy Gilmore 2 back in May 2024, following speculation stirred by McDonald, who plays Shooter McGavin in the original movie.

Like its predecessor, Sandler co-wrote the script with longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy. Kyle Newacheck is the director and executive producers are Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, Dennis Dugan, Barry Bernardi, David Bausch and Dan Bulla. Producers are Sandler, Herlihy, Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds

The film drops July 25 on Netflix. Watch the teaser trailer below: