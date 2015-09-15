Prime Video has dropped the first images from Harlem Season 3 and revealed its premiere date as well.

The show, from creator and writer Tracy Oliver, is set to return in early 2025 on the streamer.

Per the official logline, the season will follow “the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else.”

Series regulars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Tyler Lepley all return.

New recurring cast members are on board for this season, including Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Robin Givens and Gail Bean.

Siriboe will play Seth, “an MLB player whose confident, charming, and sweet mannerisms land him a spot in one of the ladies’ hearts.” Browning is Portia, “an edgy and beautiful woman from Ian’s (Tyler Lepley) childhood, whose return to Harlem causes a stir.” Bean is Givens’ character’s daughter Eva, “a driven, yet playful venture capitalist who has started working with Tye (Jerrie Johnson).”

When does ‘Harlem’ Season 3 premiere?

Season 3 premieres on Jan. 23, 2025.

Season 3 of the show is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. Alongside Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing (Moxie), 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Britt Matt, and Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés from i am OTHER also executive producer.

Check out the new images below: