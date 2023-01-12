The HBO TV adaptation of the Harry Potter book series is in pre-production with HBO starting a casting call around UK and Ireland to play the lead characters Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. According to Deadline, the actors should be between the ages of 9 and 11, and according to the casting call, production might begin as early as April 2025.

HBO is making it clear that it is not trying to go along with J.K. Rowling‘s anti-trans rhetoric by stating that it will cast whoever is best for the role, period.

“We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting,” according to the casting call. “For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.”

Deadline writes that such language is now a boilerplate standard. However, it’s still worthy of noting this verbiage because of how flagrant Rowling has been with her rhetoric, including being part of the group of online bullies targeting Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif as trans. Khelif, who is actually a cisgender woman, is now suing Rowling and Elon Musk among others for spreading misinformation about her gender identity.

Outside of Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric, other former fans of the Harry Potter series are now looking to other alternatives for their magical school fix that also represents people of color, such as LaDarrion Williams’ book, Blood at the Root.