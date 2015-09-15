Saltburn star Archie Madekwe has been set to star in the upcoming Prime Video series, Haven.

The series, also starring Game of Thrones alumna Sophie Turner and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, has been ordered to series at the steamer.

Haven is produced by Drama Republic and crime novelist is S.A. Nikias set to writing the project, with Sam Miller directing the first three episodes and executive producing.

Here’s the official description of the Drama Republic and Amazon MGM Studios series.

Haven is a contemporary, high-octane thriller about the heist of the century and the ordinary office worker, Zara (Turner), who finds herself at the heart of it. A typical work day at a pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital, is upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara and her best mate Luke (Madekwe) to execute their demands. But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions and why? DCI Rhys (Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but as a recently relapsed gambling addict, Rhys must keep his own money problems at bay while dealing with the secret agendas and competing interests at the center of this far-reaching crime.

“This attention grabbing series, written by S.A. Nikias, is a uniquely thrilling ride and serves as an ideal addition to round out our Pan-English slate implemented by Rola Bauer and her team,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Haven, shepherded by the fantastic team at Drama Republic, with the wonderful Sam Miller set to direct, and starring the incredibly talented Sophie Turner, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and Archie Madekwe has all the ingredients for a gripping, addictive, entertaining story for our global customers to enjoy.”

“When we asked first-time tv screenwriter Sotiris Nikias if he’d like to have a go at writing a thriller we were astonished by the results. His rollercoasting, nail-biting and funny scripts have quite rightly attracted a tremendous cast and top-tier creative team. We couldn’t be more delighted,” said Rebecca de Souza and Greg Brenman (The English, An Honourable Woman).