HBCU Week NOW has extended the deadline for its inaugural student film festival.

The public media partnership led by Maryland Public Television will present its first-ever HBCU Week NOW Student Film Festival in the winter of 2026.

Produced in partnership with Black Public Media and the platform, the film festival is dedicated to showcasing the history, legacy and cultural heritage of HBCUs.

Details for the HBCU Week Now Student Film Festival

“HBCU students and alumni have long been at the forefront of storytelling, using film as a powerful medium to capture the depth, brilliance and resilience of our communities. With the launch of HBCU Week NOW Student Film Festival, we’re providing the platform for these emerging filmmakers to share their voices and perspectives with the world,” said Travis E. Mitchell, Maryland Public Television senior vice president and chief content officer.

“Black Public Media has been a leader in championing storytelling, and we’re excited to partner with them to bring this initiative to life,” Mitchell added.

“For more than 45 years, Black Public Media has worked with independent filmmakers and public media outlets to bring the perspectives and art of talented creatives to public media,” said Leslie Fields-Cruz, BPM executive director. “We are excited to partner with the HBCU Week NOW team in the important work of identifying the next generation of these filmmakers at our nation’s HBCUs, and we look forward to spotlighting the selected student projects at next year’s groundbreaking film festival.”

Deadline and eligibility

The due date for HBCU Week NOW Student Film Festival applications is now May 7, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The program is open to students enrolled at an HBCU or recent graduates who earned their degrees within the last three years or less. Students are not required to be enrolled in a film or media program and can submit their applications here.