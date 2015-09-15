Right before the airing of The House of the Dragon Season 2 finale, HBO dropped a new promo which featured footage from upcoming HBO and/or Max shows set for the rest of 2024 and 2025, including never-before-seen footage from a lot of new seasons and projects.

The notable features are the first footage reveals for the highly-anticipated Season 2 of The Last of Us (new star Jeffery Wright is highlighted), the also highly-anticipated Season 3 of The White Lotus (Natasha Rothwell is featured in this footage), and the *also* highly-anticipated latest Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

There’s also footage from Max’s It prequel, Welcome to Derry, starring Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo and Chris Chalk, Max’s Duster starring Rachel Hilson and the Max medical procedural, The Pitt.

Below is a full list of all titles showcased in the new Max brand spot:

*Indicates a new title debuting in 2025

*A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS (HBO Original Drama Series)

*AND JUST LIKE THAT… (Max Original Comedy Series)

CHIMP CRAZY (HBO Original Four-Part Documentary Series)

CREATURE COMMANDOS (Max Original Adult Animated Series)

DUNE: PROPHECY (HBO Original Drama Series)

*DUSTER (Max Original Drama Series)

HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE CHICAGO BEARS (HBO Original Sports Documentary Series)

HARLEY QUINN (Max Original Adult Animated Series)

INDUSTRY (HBO Original Drama Series)

*IT: WELCOME TO DERRY (HBO Original Drama Series)

MY BRILLIANT FRIEND (HBO Original Drama Series)

THE FRANCHISE (HBO Original Comedy Series)

*THE GILDED AGE (HBO Original Drama Series)

THE PENGUIN (HBO Original Limited Series)

*THE PITT (Max Original Drama Series)

*THE LAST OF US (HBO Original Drama Series)

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS (Max Original Comedy Series)

*THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO Original Drama Series)

WISE GUY DAVID CHASE AND THE SOPRANOS (HBO Original Two-Part Documentary)

