John Cena and Idris Elba talk about what it’s like to work together once again in the Prime Video action comedy, Heads of State.

Heads of State stars Cena and Elba as the leaders of their respective countries; Cena plays the President of the United States and Elba plays the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The two don’t see eye-to-eye, but they must learn to work as a team in order to keep the world safe from a global threat.

Idris Elba and John Cena reunite after ‘The Suicide Squad’

The two stars spoke with Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum about the film, which brings Cena and Elba back together after working on The Suicide Squad. Cena said how the relationship between his and Elba’s characters is similar but different to what it was like on their previous film, detailing how the stakes in Heads of State create elements of comedy.

“The stakes are always important, I think, when people from different perspectives agree that we need to activate and stop what’s about to happen. I think that’s the harmony that allows people to come together,” said Cena. “And the movie theme could be whatever, referencing something like Planes, Trains and Automobiles, two strangers are like, ‘Yo, we have to get to this place by Thanksgiving.’ And I think it’s odd that that’s kind of the same sort of pair-up you see. Like two strangers who don’t think alike, a pessimistic realist versus an ignorant optimist have to get together and get to this thing by this date, or there’s gonna be some bad stuff that happens.”

Elba added that their two characters have to meet in the middle to save humanity, much less their respective countries.

“I think that ultimately these two heads of state find out they’re actually two human beings and the rest of humanity is at risk, and that’s where they find that common ground,” he said.

“Yes, the characters are incredibly important in society, so to speak, but what was really important is that we brought the reality of the story, however wacky and wild it is, however our characters are opposed, [we] brought that to life fully and in a way that the audience can just escape from the reality ’cause you turn on the news and you see heads of state all day long, but not these guys. And so I think it is really important for us to just be really committed to it,” he added.

Is a sequel to the film possible?

While nothing has been confirmed yet as far as there will be a sequel to the film, Elba jokingly said in our interview, “The second movie is gonna be about the opening restaurant. It’s a steak restaurant, and we’re gonna go with Heads of Steaks.”

Cena added, “And we’re gonna serve fish and chips…only fish and chips,” poking fun at one of the running jokes of the movie.

Here’s more about Heads of State, also starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jack Quaid:

In the action-comedy Heads of State, the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship.” But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

The film is now streaming on Prime Video. Watch the full interview with Cena, Quaid and director Ilya Naishuller below.