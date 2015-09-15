Amazon MGM Studios has dropped the first trailer for Heads of State, starring John Cena, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In the film, Cena plays the President of the United States while Elba plays the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

It serves as a reunion for Cena and Elba, who starred together in 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine also star in the film.

What’s ‘Heads of State’ going to be about?

Here’s the official description for the film:

In the action-comedy Heads of State, the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship.” But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

Photo: Prime Video

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the screenplay was written by Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec and Harrison Query, based on story by Query. It’s produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard, with Marcus Viscidi, Appelbaum, Nemec, Cena and Elba executive producing.

When does ‘Heads of State’ premiere on Prime Video?

The film hits Prime Video on July 2. Watch the trailer and check out the first look photos below: