Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive trailer debut for the new season of MTV’s Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship.

The new season returns for 10 new episodes starting May 21 at 9 p.m. after Catfish: The TV Show.

Here’s the official description:

In an exciting new season of Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!, Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are back with wilder, unexpected twists as they investigate and uncover the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret. These are the cautionary tales of people who believe they have found the love of their lives, only to discover lies at the core of their relationships. What if your true love is hiding a massive secret… and that secret is you?

The couples this season come from Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Cleveland, Nashville, Seattle and Charleston.

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! is produced by SHARP Entertainment for MTV.

Watch the trailer below: