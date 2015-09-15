As renovation pros and parents of three, Mike and Denese Butler are back with a new season of HGTV‘s home design series Fix My Frankenhouse, transforming mismatched homes across Boston into cohesive, functional spaces—all while juggling family life.

For Mike, walking away from his corporate job to pursue home renovation was about more than just career satisfaction.

“A better work-life balance is essential for me,” he told Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “Twenty years from now, my children are only going to remember whether I was genuinely present in their lives or not. While money comes and goes, the value of being actively involved in my children’s upbringing and nurturing my marriage stands as one of my highest priorities.”

This season, the Butlers tackle homes that range from centuries-old builds to early 2000s layouts — a mix that can feel like design whiplash. But for Denese, there’s always a clear entry point.

“I always start in the kitchen,” she said. “It’s consistently a good home base for me and usually sets the tone and overall feel of the other spaces in the house. The kitchen often reflects the personality of the home and can create a welcoming atmosphere throughout the entire area.”

Their approach is more than cosmetic. Each project is a puzzle of mismatched layouts, misplaced staircases and conflicting architectural styles. The couple’s goal? Turn those so-called “Frankenhouses” into fully functional, modern family homes.

What happens in Season 2 of ‘Fix My Frankenhouse’?

This season of Fix My Frankenhouse offers a deeper look at the Butlers’ renovation process and personal story. Denese said she hopes viewers come away with a better sense of who they are — not just as designers, but as people.

“Gaining a more in-depth understanding of who we are and the brand that we’re establishing, why we do what we do, and the significant life-changing design decisions we make, ultimately helps to create solutions that enhance our clients’ lives in meaningful ways,” she told Blavity.

While their dads made appearances in the previous season, they’ve stepped back to enjoy retirement this time around. “Actually, you don’t see them as much because they are enjoying their retirement — as they should be!” Mike added.

From custom finishes to major layout overhauls, Mike and Denese continue to bring function and style together in ways that reflect their clients’ lives — and their own.

The Fix My Frankenhouse season finale airs this Wednesday on HGTV.