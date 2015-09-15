Love It Or List It, the iconic HGTV show, is coming back for Season 20– and there will be a new co-host.

After Hilary Farr announced her departure last season, it has been revealed that Page Turner will now host the show alongside David Visentin.

With episodes set to premiere in Summer 2025, the network states, “in the eight newly ordered hourlong episodes, Page will go head-to-head with the series’ longtime real estate agent, David Visentin, to help homeowners who are fed up with their digs. In each episode, Page will renovate their lackluster property into the home of their dreams while David searches for a new house that will better fulfill all their needs.”

Turner, an HGTV fixture, is known for Flip or Flop Nashville, Fix My Flip, Rock the Block, Battle on the Mountain and more and has a vast knowledge of real estate, finance and design.

In an exclusive statement to Blavity, Turner said “I’m overwhelmed with all the “feels” when I think about how my time on the network has led me to Love It or List It! It feels surreal—like a whirlwind of excitement and [a] collision of emotions! I still get emotional every time I stop and think, ‘Wait, Page, YOU are the new co-host of Love It or List It!’ This is a show I’ve watched religiously for years, long before I was ever part of the network!”

She continued. “Working alongside David Visentin has been another incredible moment. Not only is he one of the kindest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, but he’s also a sharp, quick-witted competitor who really knows how to connect with the opposing homeowners and tap into their wants and needs. And let’s be honest, I love a good challenge! I’m truly honored to step into such an iconic, beloved show as co-host and designer. It’s an honor and opportunity I hold close to my heart, and I can’t wait to share my designs and transformations with the world —while, of course, turning up the heat in friendly competition with David!”

Turner also spoke about her career trajectory as a BIPOC woman in the real estate industry, adding, “Being a BIPOC woman in this industry is an empowering gift. It’s a reminder that my identity isn’t a limitation, but a beautiful and powerful asset that brings a fresh, much-needed perspective to the table. I view my achievements as paving the way for others who might feel like they don’t belong or don’t have the tools or capabilities to reach similar heights. And in times where it seems like forces are constantly trying to suppress women and our accomplishments, I feel it an honor to be in this position, not just for BIPOC women, but all women. “

Love It or List It is produced by Big Coat Media.