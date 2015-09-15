High Potential, a freshman standout on ABC’s lineup, has been given an early season 2 renewal at the network. It is the second ABC show to get a renewal, following Abbott Elementary earlier on Tuesday.

It is the second new broadcast series to receive a renewal, following CBS’s Matlock.

Led by Kaitlin Olson, the series “follows a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective.”

Daniel Sunjata co-stars as the detective who partners with Olson’s character, with Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb and Judy Reyes also starring.

20th Television is the studio (was previously ABC Signature). Todd Harthan executive produces with series creator Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, as well as Dan Etheridge and Rob Thomas. Olson also produces.

The series airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.