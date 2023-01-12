School will remain in session for Abbott Elementary.

The hit ABC sitcom created by and starring Quinta Brunson has been renewed for a fifth season, making it the first ABC series to know it’s coming back for the network’s 2025-26 fall/winter lineup.

The series announced the renewal in a fun video featuring the series’ school kids telling fans the good news.

Brunson stars as Janine, an eager beaver teacher in an underfunded, but beloved Philadelphia-area elementary school. Janine, who wants to do her best to become a great teacher, is growing in her career with her fellow colleagues Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) principal Ava (Janelle James) and janitor Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).

The series quickly became ABC’s breakout hit when it debuted in 2021, and has regularly racked up awards and nominations each awards season.

The fourth season, which featured a crossover episode with the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.