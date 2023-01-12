Javicia Leslie is heading from The CW to ABC in the upcoming fall drama High Potential.

Starring Kaitlin Olson, the series “follows a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective.” Daniel Sunjata co-stars as the detective who partners with Olson’s character. Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb and Judy Reyes also star alongside Leslie.

High Potential is written by The Good Place and The Martian writer Drew Goddard. The series is produced by ABC Signature

ABC Signature produces High Potential. Todd Harthan executive produces with Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles; Dan Etheridge and Rob Thomas serve as executive producers. Kaitlin Olson serves as producer.

When does High Potential premiere on ABC?

High Potential comes to ABC on Sept. 17 at 10/9c and streams the next day on Hulu.

Watch the trailer below: