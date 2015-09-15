The first full trailer has been released for the latest Spike Lee joint, A24’s Highest 2 Lowest, which stars Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky.

It hits theaters this summer after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. After being in theaters, it will bow on Apple TV+.

As we’ve previously reported, this is the fifth film in the long-standing working relationship between Lee and Washington, and Highest 2 Lowest is their first film together since 2006’s Inside Man.

What to know about ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ and the original ‘High and Low’

The film is a reimagining of iconic filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller, High and Low. Both films are based on the novel King’s Ransom by Ed McBain, which follows a businessman’s life becoming a shell of its former self after kidnappers demand a ransom payment.

The logline is: When a titan music mogul (Washington), widely known as having the “best ears in the business”, is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma.

Other cast members include Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, Aubrey Joseph, Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson, LaChanze, Michael Potts, Elijah Wright, Wendell Pierce, Ice Spice and more.

The screenplay was written by William Alan Fox. The film is from A24, Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures. The film is produced by Escape Artists’ Todd Black and Mandalay Pictures’ Michael Berman. Lee executive produces through his 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks with Mandalay Pictures’ Peter Gruber. Matthew Lindner, Chris Brigham and Katia Washington also executive produce for Juniper Productions. Mandalay Pictures’ Jordan Moldo is co-producer.

It will be released in theaters on Aug. 22. It’ll then drop Sept. 5 on Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer below:





