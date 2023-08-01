Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of the season finale of MGM+’s Hotel Cocaine, featuring Danny Pino and Yul Vazquez .

The logline for the episode is as follows: “Roman and Nestor appeal to agent Zulio for help getting back Valeria. When the biggest coke shipment of all time arrives in Miami, they turn to an old friend for help.”

Check out the preview below:

Here’s the series’ official description:

Hotel Cocaine is the story of Roman Compte (Pino) Cuban exile and general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine; a glitzy nightclub, restaurant, and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians. At the center of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American Dream.

Chris Brancato is the series creator and showrunner. He also executive produces the project. Guillermo Navarro directed the pilot and executive produces the series alongside Brancato, and Michael Panes and Alfredo Barrios Jr. also serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by MGM+ Studios, in association with Stan in Australia and internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

The season finale airs Aug. 4 on MGM+.