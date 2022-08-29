MGM+’s newest crime drama, Hotel Cocaine, takes viewers inside the heartbeat of Miami‘s most tumultuous era. The Mutiny Hotel was the hub of Miami’s cocaine scene during the 1970s and ’80s.

Located in the luxurious Coconut Grove area of South Beach, the Mutiny was a safe space for the most prominent drug traffickers and the FBI agents on their tails. For the night, the groups would put down their guns and celebrate the spoils of their labor.

Hotel Cocaine follows the story of the Mutiny’s general manager, Roman Compte, portrayed by Danny Pino. The Cuban exile tries to find his way in America while distancing himself from the chaos and danger that comes along with his cocaine kingpin brother, Nestor Cabal, played by Yul Vazquez.

“One of the many themes of this show is to maintain this sort of hedonistic adult playground party where anything is possible, and it’s all pleasure. But we see to support the people who can actually afford the cocaine that there is an awful lot of other people who are paying the price for that,” Pino told Blavity’s Shadow and Act during a recent set visit. The adult playground of the Mutiny has been memorialized in several movies and television shows, including Scarface and the successful Netflix miniseries Griselda.

Compte is content with overseeing the den of sin under the watchful eye of his eccentric boss and hotel owner, Burton Greenberg, played by Mark Feuerstein.