Prime Video’s House of David illuminates one of the Bible’s most prominent stories, which has taught generations the power of resilience, faith and destiny.

The project started as an idea for the show’s writer, creator and director, Jon Erwin, who said he hopes the overall message resonates with those watching — especially those who need to hear and see it the most.

“I tell people I’m just one viewer, but I am the first viewer, and I count that as a great privilege. I’ve learned so much from this story,” Erwin told Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “First of all, we all have a destiny. I really do believe that we all have some role to play in something transcendent and meaningful and bigger than we are. And I think so much of life is finding and fulfilling that thing that you’re born to do … whatever that is.”

Bringing King David’s story to Prime Video

“This is a story about destiny and about a hero’s journey,” he continued. “And I really do believe that. I also think it’s a story about patience. You know, there were 15 years between this boy being anointed king in a nation with one and there ever being a crown on his head. It reminds me that patience and just moving forward, is about, you know — success is a long obedience in the same direction, and so just keep going even when you want to give up, is a big theme of the story.”

While one would think that playing young David would feel like a massive responsibility, actor Michael Iskander said it was more about embodying a sense of trust.

“I just trusted in my faith. I trusted God. I trusted the story. I trust the people who are making the show, and I trust the actors that I’m playing opposite. And I guess surrendering to that has helped me truly just live in the moment and be able to tell David’s story to the fullest. He is a man that trusted God with his life,” Iskander said.

He added, “I remember there’s a moment we were filming, and I was looking at Martyn [Ford] from far away. And Martyn is a huge man and muscular and of great stature, and to imagine Goliath was even more significant than that. It was a chilling moment, but it truly puts to test that trust. And so I think having that helped me to understand David a bit more.”

Humanizing culture’s most despised giant

Ford said he wanted to make the character of Goliath, who is often referred to as “the giant,” more human for those familiar with the story of David and Goliath.

“There’s an element of the history books that allows me to divulge and go into, and so much has been written about so many people within this story that it allowed me to bring facts and add some of them to the story that we have. And also, to try and connect with Goliath, I think it’s the correct term, to try and understand his thought process, his triggers, his love, his hate.” Ford said. “And I think ultimately, as an actor, that’s kind of what we all do. We try and find things that we can connect with. And then once you connect, you can really put emotion and energy into each and every scene. And hopefully, that comes across. You know, my objective with Goliath was to try and almost bring him more back to the human side and allow the audience to see his triggers, to see his reasoning, and then to see his anger and rage which comes out. And that was my ambition and focus.”

Samuel’s unexpected joy

Stephen Lang said Samuel has been his most commanding role to date.

“I probably had never played a figure quite as commanding as Samuel because, in his days when he was the last judge of Israel, he was in command over all the tribes and all the people of Israel, it seems to me. And I’ve played many military commanders, but I’ve never commanded an entire people,” he said. “To play the role was a wonderful opportunity and a wonderful challenge, it seems to me, because any authority Samuel had as the last judge of Israel is really — it’s transformed by the desire of the people, which is verified by the Lord, to anoint the king for the people. He’s being asked to give up his, you know, authority and power and appoint someone else. It doesn’t quite work out that way because Samuel doesn’t serve any king at all. Samuel only serves the one.”

He also spoke about how working alongside Iskander as David invoked a very unexpected form of joy for him.

“Playing the scenes with David was always a pleasure, because in a very unexpected way, and I didn’t expect this as an actor; this is not something that I set out to happen to be around David as embodied by Michael.” Lang said. “It just filled me as Samuel with a certain joy. Because … he’s such a light, such a positive, positive presence. And it gave me a buoyancy. It gave a buoyancy to the character. It gave humor to the character and a good feeling to the character. And I wasn’t necessarily looking for that. I’m playing a prophet here. I’m playing a very serious guy. So, that would be one aspect that gave me great pleasure.”

House of David‘s first three episodes are now streaming on Prime Video.