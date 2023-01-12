Television newcomer and Broadway star Michael Iskander is the biblical figure David in the new trailer for the upcoming Prime Video series, House of David.

Iskander, who originally starred in the Tony-winning Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo, was cast after a four-month international search. As the trailer shows, the series is taking a much more dramatic, gritty, and action-packed focus on the classic tale of David and Goliath, in which David miraculously defeats the giant with a stone, paving his path towards becoming king of Israel.

According to the official description:

House of David tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise.

The series also stars Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang, Martyn Ford, Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Ashraf Barhom and Alexander Uloom.

The series comes to Prime Video on Feb. 27.