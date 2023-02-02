Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen, per HBO’s official show logline.

The trailer is a long one and showcases many yet-to-be-seen scenes that haven’t been in the other promotional trailers.

Along with an abundance of dragons, the film showcases all of its main characters, including Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke’s Alicent Hightower and Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen.

Returning stars from Season 1 also include return of Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall. and Matthew Needham.

New cast for Season 2 includes Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor and Vincent Regan.

Martin serves as co-Creator and executive producer. Ryan Condal is the showrunner. Other executive producers include Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis.

Watch the trailer below: