House of the Dragon star Bethany Antonia clapped back at a racist Instagram DM in the best way. According to TMZ, the actor, who plays Lady Baela Targaryen in the HBO Game of Thrones spinoff, shared a racially charged message she received and cracked a joke about it on her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

The hateful message included some terrible insults, and it’s sender expressed their wish for Antonia to die on set. In response to the message, Antonia wrote, “Wait till they find out I’m gay too….,” with a clown emoji.

In another story regarding the message, she included a picture of herself with a big smile and crystal hair art.

“Ya’ll won’t ruin this first glimmer of dragon joy for us negroes,” she declared with a kiss emoji.

Antonia’s character is part of the Targaryen clan, who have typically been portrayed as white with blonde hair. The diversity of the lineage, particularly in the latest installment of Game of Thrones, has sparked racist discourse online.

Fans have rushed to Antonia’s side, running to her comments to share some much deserved love.

“Hi coming on here to counteract the hate you’re getting in your dms!! hope you’re well + you’re the prettiest <3,” one fan wrote on another one of the actor’s Instagram posts.

“Sorry about the racist despicable comments girl just here to tell you the asoiaf fandom absolutely LOVES you and you’re the perfect Baela Targaryen ❤️‍🔥🖤,” another echoed in the same comments section.

“OUR FIERCE, INCREDIBLE, BRAVE, BEAUTIFUL BAELA TARGARYENNNN ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” one fan wrote.

Racism amid sci-fi and fantasy fandoms is sadly, nothing new. Non-white actors who enter these worlds and franchises are often subjected to hate from those who don’t think they belong. Just last year, House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint was open about his experience and was the latest in a long line of those who’ve had to deal with racist discourse about their casting in otherwordly shows and movies.

House of the Dragon‘s second season premieres June 16 on HBO.