House of Villains is bouncing from E! to Peacock for its third season. The news comes as the streamer confirmed the upcoming projects on its unscripted slate.

The House of Villains move is seemingly related to Comcast spinning off the NBCU cable channels (except for Bravo) into a new entity, Versant. This is the first series to be impacted by that.

Peacock has also greenlit two new unscripted series, Tiffany Haddish Goes Off and Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, as well as true crime documentaries Gilgo Beach Killer: The House of Secrets and The Idaho Student Murders. Another docuseries coming is Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks.

Previous announcements from Peacock’s 2025 unscripted slate

These new announcements come after the previously announced The Traitors Season 4 (it also has a Season 5 renewal), Love Island USA Season 7, the Love Island USA Season 6 cast-focused series Love Island: Beyond the Villa and Season 2 of Love Island Games. Married at First Sight is also going to be on Peacock, jumping from its longtime home at Lifetime for Season 19.

Check out the official descriptions for two of the newly announced slate additions below

‘Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together‘

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, follows the electrifying journey of this beloved couple as they reignite their love, navigate the ups and downs of newlywed life and the challenges of parenthood while juggling their thriving careers. Can this unstoppable duo prove that their love truly can conquer all? A fun-filled exploration of love’s second chances.

Premieres: June 2025

‘Tiffany Haddish Goes Off’

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off is a 6-part docuseries following superstar Tiffany Haddish and her three closest childhood girlfriends as they travel together on a 4-week-long girls’ trip of a lifetime, exploring Africa and their connection to the continent. We’ll see them bonding, confiding, confessing, growing and looking for love on this journey. This raw, vulnerable and unpredictable version of Tiffany Haddish leaves the viewer crying with laughter and sobbing from heartfelt, relatable, real-time self-healing.

Premieres: Fall 2025; Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Selena Martin, Shermona Long, Sparkle Clark; Produced by: Jeff Jenkins Productions and Will Packer Media