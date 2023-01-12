How to Die Alone won’t be bringing fans closure from its cliffhanger anytime soon.

Hulu’s Onyx Collective series created by and starring Natasha Rothwell has been cancelled after its first season, according to Variety.

Rothwell has given her raw opinions with Variety, saying that she is “shocked, heartbroken and frankly baffled” at Hulul/Onyx Collective’s decision.

“This is a tough reality to accept because the show is an undeniable critical, creative and award-winning success,” she wrote. “This show took me eight years to bring to life, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned in that time, it’s resilience. I’m not giving up. My team and I are committed to finding How to Die Alone a new home because stories like this matter.”

She continued, stating that marginalized voices are needed to be seen and heard.

“Now more than ever, television that amplifies previously unheard voices, and that prioritizes hiring and casting decisions that accurately reflect the diversity of the world, is essential. Representation isn’t just about visibility–it’s about ensuring that our stories, our existence and our cultural contributions are not erased,” she wrote. “As Maya Angelou so wisely said, ‘You may counter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it. We are rising. And we are not done.”

Debuting in the fall of 2024, How to Die Alone stars Rothwell as a woman who faces a near-death experience that causes her to rethink her entire life.

The series also starred KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Jocko Sims, Conrad Ricamora, Jaylee Hamidi, Michelle McLeod, Elle Lorraine, Christopher Powell, Arkie Kandola, Glenn Fleary, Bashir Salahuddin, Gabriel Infante and Melissa DuPrey.

Rothwell also executive produced with Desiree Akhavan, Vera Santamaria and Jude Weng. Marquita Robinson, Halsted Sullivan and Mara Vargas Jackson co-executive produce. Chrystal Rose Holmes, Jamie Nelsen and Christopher Powell co-produce with Jamie Feldman serving as a producer. Kristen Bartlett served as supervising producer.