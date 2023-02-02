Hulu has released the first trailer for Queenie, the upcoming UK-set series from Champion creator Candace Carty-Williams and starring Dionne Brown. Disney’s Onyx Collective, the stateside home for the series will premiere it on Hulu on June 7 with all eight episodes.
Queenie is based on Carty-Williams’ novel of the same name.
Here’s the description:
Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild.
Brown stars as Queenie, Bellah plays Kyazike, and Samuel Adewunmi is Frank.
Carty-Williams is the showrunner and executive producers Steve November and Sarah Conroy of Further South are also executive producers. Lisa Walters serves as co-executive producer and series producer. In collaboration with Lionsgate TV, Further South Productions is producing the series.
Watch the trailer below: