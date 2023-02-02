Here’s the description:

Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild.

Brown stars as Queenie, Bellah plays Kyazike, and Samuel Adewunmi is Frank.

Carty-Williams is the showrunner and executive producers Steve November and Sarah Conroy of Further South are also executive producers. Lisa Walters serves as co-executive producer and series producer. In collaboration with Lionsgate TV, Further South Productions is producing the series.