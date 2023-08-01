Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive clip from the National Geographic docuseries, Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time.

The series is premiering just as the 20th anniversary of the tragedy approaches. The five-part documentary series gives a look into the disaster and those who lived through it.

The series is from Jonathan Chinn’s Lightbox and Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media. Oscar nominee Traci A. Curry is the director.

“This is far more than a story about a storm,” said Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn in a previous statement. “It’s a compelling, essential reexamination of systemic failure and the enduring consequences of decisions made before, during and after the levees broke.”

“This series goes beyond the headlines. It reveals stories of survival, heroism and resilience,” said Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. It’s a vital historical record and a call to witness, remember and reckon with the truth of Hurricane Katrina’s legacy.”

What is ‘Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time’ about?

Here’s the official description:

Through unprecedented access to archival footage and gut-wrenching eyewitness testimony, HURRICANE KATRINA: RACE AGAINST TIME is a gripping historical record of the storm and its aftermath. With unflinching urgency, the series exposes how a natural disaster became a national tragedy. The riveting, moment-by-moment portrayal offers new details of how the storm and ensuing flood unfolded in real time and transports viewers into the chaos that engulfed the city in the days leading up to and following the hurricane’s landfall.

When does ‘Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time’ premiere?

The series premieres July 27 at 8 p.m. ET on National Geographic with the first three episodes. All episodes will be available July 28 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Check out the exclusive clip below: