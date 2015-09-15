Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive trailer debut for Lifetime’s upcoming film, I’ll Never Let You Go, starring Meagan Good.

Godo stars in the film as Emily Westover, “a poised and successful art gallery director whose life takes a dark turn after a brief, impulsive affair with a magnetic Italian artist, Carlo (Antonio Cupo).” Thomas Cadrot also stars in the film as Tom, “Emily’s husband, who must reconcile his emotions after learning of his wife’s unfaithfulness.”

What is ‘I’ll Never Let You Go’ going to be about?

Here’s more from the film’s official description:

When Emily’s (Good) only child, Sophia (Hana Destiny Huggins), leaves for college, she struggles with empty nest syndrome and searches for ways to reconnect with her husband, Tom (Cadrot). Craving intimacy, she enters a passionate affair with Carlo (Cupo), a brooding artist she meets at her gallery whose captivating presence hides something far more unhinged. But when Emily realizes her mistake and tries to sever ties, Carlo refuses to let go—exposing their secret, sabotaging her personal and professional life, and threatening everything she’s built. As she struggles to reclaim her marriage and sense of self, Emily is forced into a chilling confrontation that will test the limits of her strength—and how far she’ll go to protect her family.

The film is produced by Bruce Harvey for CMW Autumn Productions Inc., in association with Studio TF1 America. Joey Plager executive produces with Good. Troy Scott is the director and Alex Wright wrote the script.

When does ‘I’ll Never Let You Go’ starring Meagan Good premiere on Lifetime?

The film premieres Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. Watch the trailer below: