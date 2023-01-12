Meagan Good is back with Lifetime to star and executive produce the upcoming thriller I’ll Never Let You Go.

The Divorce in the Black star appears alongside Antonio Cupo and Thomas Cadrot in the film about an art gallery director, Emily Westover, whose love life takes a steamy and dangerous turn. She engages in an impulsive affair with alluring Italian artist Carlo (Cupo), despite being married to Tom (Cadrot). Tom must then figure out how to reconcile his wife’s infidelity. That’s only the beginning of Emily’s problems.

What will ‘I’ll Never Let You Go’ be about?

Here’s more from the synopsis:

When Emily’s (Good) only child, Sophia (Hana Destiny Huggins), leaves for college, she struggles with empty nest syndrome and searches for ways to reconnect with her husband, Tom (Cadrot). Craving intimacy, she enters a passionate affair with Carlo (Cupo), a brooding artist she meets at her gallery whose captivating presence hides something far more unhinged. But when Emily realizes her mistake and tries to sever ties, Carlo refuses to let go—exposing their secret, sabotaging her personal and professional life, and threatening everything she’s built. As she struggles to reclaim her marriage and sense of self, Emily is forced into a chilling confrontation that will test the limits of her strength—and how far she’ll go to protect her family.

Troy Scott directs from a script by Alex Wright. Along with Good executive producing, the film is produced by CMW Autumn Productions Inc.’s Bruce Harvey in association with Studio TF1 America. Joey Plager also serves as executive producer.

When does ‘I’ll Never Let You Go’ premiere?

I’ll Never Let You Go premieres on Lifetime on Aug 16 at 8 p.m.