Lifetime has dropped the trailer for Terry McMillan Presents: Forever, which stars Taye Diggs and Meagan Good.

The film, originally made as an independent film before being acquired by Lifetime, joins the ‘Terry McMillan Presents’ movie banner at the network. It will premiere on Aug. 24.

Charles Murray is the director and Bart Baker wrote the script.

Here’s the official description:

Johnnie (Diggs) returns home after a tour of military service, where he’s unexpectedly met with divorce papers. With his life at a crossroads, the last thing he expected was to fall for the local policewoman Carlie (Good), who pulled him over for speeding. Determined to win her heart, his first hurdle is winning over her three daughters. In order to be the man Carlie needs him to be, Johnnie must let go of old fears and regret he’s held onto in order to find love and learn the true meaning of family.

The film is produced The Ninth House in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment. Diggs, Good, Murray and McMillan executive produce.

Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers for GroupM Motion Entertainment. Shelby Stone, Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren produce for The Ninth House.

Watch the trailer below: