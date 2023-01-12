The second season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire brings fans back into the bloody, sexy world of Louis, Lestat and a new Claudia.

Starting back with Louis (Jacob Anderson) being interviewed about his life, the trailer showcases several provocative scenes of gore, blood and lavish surroundings. The trailer also gives a first glimpse at Delainey Hayles as Claudia, taking over the role from Bailey Bass. At the time of recasting in 2023, Bass only said in her statement that she wouldn’t return to the role “[d]ue to a variety of unforeseen circumstances,” according to Deadline. She also called Claudia “a dream role and an incredible ride.”

The series also stars Sam Reid as Lestat, Eric Bogosian as journalist Daniel Molloy and Assad Zaman as the vampire Armand. Ben Daniels is also set to join the cast.

Here’s more about this season:

The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Mark Johnson executive produces with creator and showrunner Rolin Jones. Mark Taylor and Christopher Rice also executive produce with the late author Anne Rice.

Interview with the Vampire comes back to AMC and AMC+ on May 12.