Earlier this summer, Apple TV+‘s hit series Acapulco wrapped its third season on the streamer.

Created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman, the series chronicles a young Mexican man’s dream of securing a job at the hottest resort in Acapulco, only to realize the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined.

Now that Season 3 has ended, has the show been renewed for Season 4?

Renewal status of Apple TV+’s Acapulco

Apple TV+ has indeed renewed its hit comedy series Acapulco for a fourth season.

“Having Apple order a fourth season of Acapulco is beyond thrilling,” said star and executive producer Eugenio Derbez. “I’m incredibly grateful to our amazing partners, the talented cast and crew, and especially the audience, whose love and support have made this journey possible. It’s rare for shows centered on Latino stories to make it this far, and that makes this milestone even more meaningful. Representation matters, and continuing to share these vibrant stories on a global stage is something Ben Odell and I are deeply proud of. Thank you for helping us break barriers and celebrate our culture. We can’t wait to dive back into Las Colinas for more fun, laughter and heart with all of you!”

The ensemble cast of Acapulco also includes Fernando Carsa, Alcázar, Perez, Bauche, Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Chord Overstreet, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona.

“We are so thankful to Apple and all our partners at Lionsgate for giving us the privilege to do another season of this hopeful, heartfelt, delightful show,” said creator and executive producer Austin Winsberg, and showrunner and executive producer Sam Laybourne. “Getting to a fourth season only happens when a show has an incredible team of actors, crew members and producers. We couldn’t be more excited to get back to Las Colinas and collaborate again with such a talented, hard-working and kind group of people.”

What is Acapulco about?

Here’s the official Season 3 description of the show:

In the most recent third season of “Acapulco,” past mistakes were reconciled with exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Máximo (Enrique Arrizón) continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build. In addition to Derbez and Arrizon, the ensemble cast of “Acapulco” includes Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Chord Overstreet, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco, and Carlos Corona. Season three also welcomed special guest stars Jaime Camil and Cristo Fernandez.

The Lionsgate Television series is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit, How to Be A Latin Lover, and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company.

Derbez also serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell, Winsberg and showrunner Sam Laybourne.

Kim and Eric Tannenbaum executive produces also, as well as Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. Jaime Eliezer Karas executive produces and directs, and Sonia Gambaro co-executive produces for 3Pas Studios.