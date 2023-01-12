Maya Rudolph is coming back for more Loot. The critically acclaimed Apple TV+ workplace comedy has been renewed for a third season.

Created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, Loot stars Rudolph as the self-absorbed Molly Wells, the divorcee of a wealthy tech billionaire who decides to utilize her money to run a foundation she forgot she founded. The series also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster. Guest stars also include Benjamin Bratt, Ana Gasteyer and O-T Fagbenle.

The third season will give fans the resolution to Molly’s weird interaction with her will-they, won’t-they colleague Arthur (Faxon). According to Apple TV+, Season Three “will continue to follow the antics of the beloved group of misfits at the Wells Foundation.”

“We are thrilled to come back for a third season! We’re extremely fortunate to spend more time with our talented cast and crew,” Rudolph, who also serves as executive producer, and executive producer Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Banana Split Projects. “Making this show with Apple TV+ has been a joy, and we can’t wait to reunite with our Loot family.”

“With each season, ‘Loot’ continues to deliver joy, laughs and endearing characters for audiences around the world,” added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We are excited to partner with Maya Rudolph, and the entire cast and creative team behind Loot, to create even more heartfelt moments with an ensemble of fan favorite characters in season three.”

Here’s more about Loot from Apple TV+:

The complete first and second seasons of “Loot” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+. “Loot” season two kicks off a year after Molly Wells (Rudolph) settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men and embarks on a wellness journey. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas (Booster) by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim … and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.

Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), the no-nonsense executive director of the Wells Foundation, continues to run things with compassionate efficiency, but her all-business ethos is thrown for a loop when she meets Molly’s charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). The bromance between Howard (Funches) and Nicholas also continues to flourish as they support each other in their endeavors both inside and outside the workplace. Meanwhile, Arthur (Faxon) has moved past his feelings for Molly and has adopted a new devil-may-care attitude on life, a change encapsulated by a very lame leather bracelet. The Wells Foundation team, including Rhonda (Meagen Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), must pull together as co-workers and friends as Molly strives to publicly live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune.