Netflix’s shocking hit series Adolescence could get a second season.

According to Deadline, Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment is “in early talks” to bring a second season to the streaming service. Plan B co-presidents Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner told Deadline they are speaking with director and co-creator Philip Barantini about the series’ “next iteration.”

Gardner revealed they are trying to figure out how to “widen the aperture, stay true to its DNA [and] not be repetitive.” Since talks are still early, no creative team has been regrouped. However, Kleiner said they hope writer Jack Thorne and co-creator Stephen Graham can collaborate again.

What is ‘Adolescence’ about?

The series was created by Barantini and Stephen Graham and stars Owen Cooper as Jamie, a young boy who is accused of killing a female classmate after being radicalized by the toxic “manosphere” online. Jamie’s family, therapist and the detective in charge of the case are left picking up the pieces to figure out how he became influenced by the internet.

Adolescence has sparked conversations about the potency of the manosphere and its effects on the male fans who get entranced by its misogynistic message. The series has also had to push back against Elon Musk and Ian Miles Cheong’s claims that the show is “anti-white propaganda.”

Who stars in Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’?

The series also stars Graham, Ashley Walters, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Amelie Pease, Austin Haynes, Tajinder Singh Chana, Bidi Iredale, Erin Doherty, Claudius Peters, Amari Baccus, Lewis Pemberton, Robbie O’Neill, Joe Hartley, Douglas Russell and Kaine Davis.

The series is now streaming on Netflix.