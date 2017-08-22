Apple TV+ has renewed its acclaimed thriller Criminal Record for a second season.

Starring Peter Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Cush Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker, Criminal Record is set in the heart of modern-day London and follows the two detectives as they clash over a complex murder investigation.

What is Criminal Record on Apple TV+ about?

Here’s the official description of the upcoming second season of the show:

In season two, June Lenker is the senior officer on the scene when a political rally is attacked by far-right counter-protestors. The violent clash leaves a young man dead and June, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice. It seems as if her best hope is Daniel Hegarty, now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs but to get his help she will have to accept a dangerous bargain.

Season 1 also featured cast members Charlie Creed-Miles as Tony Gilfoyle, Dionne Brown as DC Chloe Summers, Shaun Dooley as DS Kim Cardwell, Stephen Campbell-Moore as Leo Hanratty, Zoë Wanamaker as Maureen, Rasaq Kukoyi as Patrick Burrowes, Maisie Ayres as Lisa, Aysha Kala as Sonya Singh, Cathy Tyson as Doris Mathis and Tom Moutchi as Errol Mathis.

Filmed in London, Criminal Record was created by Paul Rutman. It produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios.

Rutman, Capaldi and Jumbo executive produce season two of Criminal Record alongside Elaine Collins and joined by Chris Sussman.