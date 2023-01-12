Eagle-eyed Nickelodeon fans probably spotted a familiar face in the most recent episode of The Last of Us.

They played a Federal Disaster Response Agency (FEDRA) soldier named Janowitz in a flashback scene set in 2018.

Janowitz immediately captures the audience’s attention with his excitement over arresting “voters,” aka the dismissive term FEDRA created for quarantine zone survivors who had their rights removed. Janowitz and another soldier also joke about detaining someone who was masturbating on the street.

Is Josh Peck in ‘The Last of Us’?

Drake & Josh star Josh Peck plays Janowitz in The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 4.

Peck also shares his scene with Jeffrey Wright and Alana Ubach, who play Washington Liberation Front (WLF) head Issac and local rebel leader Hanrahan, respectively. Isaac, in particular, gets the last word in with the FEDRA soldiers by killing them with a grenade after either being undercover or radicalized. The show hasn’t made that clear yet.

Josh Peck on his role in ‘The Last of Us’

Peck told Variety that even though he was initially scared to watch the first season of The Last of Us, he eventually binged it all. He also said that even though he auditioned for the role, he didn’t expect to get it. However, he talked about how “excited” he was to be a part of the series.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that anything I’ve done that’s been at a higher level, be it something like Oppenheimer or this or when I’ve gotten the chance to work with great actors, it feels refreshingly easy because everything has been worked out,” he said to the outlet. “There are no holes in the script. Everyone is at the top of their game, and you feel excited to be a part of that team.”

In an Instagram post, Peck says his casting was a tough secret to keep

Peck posted a photo with Wright on Instagram now that the episode has aired.

He captioned the post, “Man, this was a tough secret to keep. It was an honor to play a small part in one of my favorite shows, with one of my favorite actors ever. Thanks so much to @hbo @thelastofus and @clmazin for having me. @streamonmax.”

The Last of Us airs Sundays on HBO.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the Wolves in The Last of Us?

The Wolves, short for the Washington Liberation Front, are a militant group based in Seattle. They’re one of the main human factions in the video game, The Last of Us Part II, and often clash with another violent group called the Seraphites, aka the Scars. While the infected are a constant threat, the brutal war between the Wolves and the Seraphites turns the city into a battlefield, making survival even harder for everyone caught in the middle.

How many episodes is The Last of Us season 2?

The Last of Us Season 2 will have seven episodes, two episodes less than last season.