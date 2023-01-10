Depending on the Grand Dame’s behavior over the next few months, she may see life outside of prison bars sooner than her one-year sentence on multiple charges related to DUI.

The Washington Post reported that The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger’s recent request for a work-release bid was denied, as she attempted to use her work on RHOP as a reason for her exit.

‘Just horrible luck’

“She drew the wrong judge,” Montgomery County defense attorney David Moyse said, as The Washington Post reported. “It was just horrible luck,” the outlet reports. The judge — Terrence McGann, is infamous for his harsh sentences.

“I love Judge McGann. And as a resident of Montgomery County I am happy he’s a judge,” Moyse said. “But I am even happier if my clients never end up in front of him.”

Huger is among about 835 inmates at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Still, Karen Huger is poised to be released early

She’s served two months so far and is reportedly accumulating good conduct credits. Her attorney notes she should be released by November 2025, which would be short of the one-year sentence.

The Bravo series is set to enter its landmark 10th season. Production is expected to start soon, if it hasn’t already, with Mia Thornton exiting the series.