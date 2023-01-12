Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston and Isiah Whitlock Jr. could be the next cancelled series that comes back from the dead.

Deadine reports that the series, which lasted for two seasons on Showtime between 2020 and 2023, has become the number one streamed show on Paramount+. According to the outlet, the series accrued 1.5 billion minutes in its first week of being available on Paramount+ and Netflix. Its success on Netflix is particularly notable since Deadline reports that it became the second most-streamed show on the service after Bridgerton.

Is ‘Your Honor’ getting a Season 3?

The numbers are starting the discussions of a possible Your Honor revival. CBS Studios President David Stapf told Deadline, “We love the show, and we’re hoping that it can continue, but it’s a little too soon to know or to tell…We would like there to be a Season 3 but we’re ways away.”

Even still, the numbers certainly have people speculating about Your Honor’s future, especially in the wake of Suits coming back from cancellation.

New details about the potential of ‘Your Honor’ returning

“We’re extremely proud of the show and knew how good it was,” Stapf said in the interview. “Having it air on another platform, we anticipated more people discovering it; audiences always find things that are good.”

Along with Cranston and Whitlock, Your Honor also stars Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Michael Stuhlbarg, Carmen Ejogo and Benjamin Flores Jr. The series is a legal procedural about Michael Desiato, a New Orleans-based judge who has to look inwards after a case hits too close to home. As the synopsis states, Cranston’s character is “is forced to confront his own deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family.”

“As a storm of vengeance, lies and deceit threatens to engulf the entire city, Michael Desiato faces a series of increasingly impossible choices and discovers just how far an honest man will go to save his son’s life,” the synopsis continues.

Based on Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, Your Honor is executive produced by The Good Wife producers Robert and Michelle King and Evil producer Liz Glotzer. Cranston also executive produces for Moonshot Entertainment with James Degus. The Good Fight’s Joey Harstone serves as executive producer and showrunner. Ninio and Mashiach also executive produce with Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ram Landes, Ron Elion and Danna Stern.