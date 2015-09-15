HBO Max has dropped the first full trailer for Welcome to Derry, the upcoming It prequel series that stars Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk and more.

From the original It and It: Chapter Two filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, the two developed the series for television with It Chapter: Two co-producer Jason Fuchs.

Fuchs is co-showrunner with Brad Caleb Kane. Muschietti directs multiple episodes of the series.

The series also stars James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso and Bill Skarsgård.

What we know so far about ‘It: Welcome to Derry’

The logline doesn’t give too many plot details and keeps it broad:

Set in the world of Stephen King’s IT universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s IT novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT Chapter Two.

However, we do have a bit of details from an Entertainment Weekly interview Andy and Barbara Muschietti did with Entertainment Weekly.

The report states, “It: Welcome to Derry will largely focus on the 1960s story surrounding the Black Spot, a nightclub and bar that catered to Black patrons, and the horrific events that led to its burning. ‘Every 27 years when It appears, It’s cycle is marked by two catastrophic events, one at the beginning and one in the end/ We are using the Black Spot as an event in which many stories are built around.'”

The series is produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television. The Muschiettis executive produce through their Double Dream production company. Fuchs, Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee and Dan Lin also executive produce.

When does ‘It: Welcome to Derry’ premiere?

We don’t have an official premiere date yet for the series, but it is confirmed to premiere this fall.